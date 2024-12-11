RT News - December 11 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 11, 2024
rt.com
Syria's new transitional government gets down to work, with a mandate until March next year, while terrorists reportedly capture the north-eastern city of Deir ez-Zor. While the country is engulfed in chaos - Israel’s military says it carried out 480 attacks on Syria in the past 48 hours, targeting naval vessels and weapons production sites. That's while Türkiye is on a mission to safeguard its own interests in Syria, with Istanbul destroying 12 trucks packed with missiles and other armaments, seized by the Kurdistan Workers' Party. We have exclusive footage of the attack. Disturbing unverified footage circulating online shows atrocities by HTS militants towards Syrian civilians. The UN says hundreds have been killed in the last two weeks, with many said to be women and children.