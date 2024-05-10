© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Prepares to Move Aid Over The Shore Into Gaza | Soldiers, Sailors, Mariners & Ships Offshore. In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - a maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the Joint Logistics Over the Shore Operation preparing to start over the beach in Gaza.
#gaza #JLOTS #israel #military #navy #army #shipping #military