Dr. Mark Hyman: Everything You're Eating Is Toxic, and Big Pharma Likes It That Way
Big companies are poisoning Americans. Dr. Mark Hyman has been saying that for thirty years. He’s finally been vindicated.
Chapters
(0:00) Bobby Kennedy as Trump’s New HHS Director
(4:04) Obesity and “Ultra Processed Foods”
(20:07) Does Junk Food Cause Cancer and Alzheimer's?
(40:31) Who’s Funding the Chronic Health Disease Epidemic?
(46:39) Healthy Food Decreasing Violence in Prisons
(52:51) Vaccines
(1:07:14) Why You’re Not Allowed to Sue Vaccine Developers
(1:11:31) Bobby Kennedy’s Plans
(1:17:05) How to Detox Your Body
(1:27:26) Donald Trump and the Medical Awakening