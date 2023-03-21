French protesters clash with police in Paris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
March 21, 2023
Scuffles erupted in Paris as protesters took to the streets of the French capital following two no-confidence motions against Macron’s government.
