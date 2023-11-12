The Evacuation of Russian Citizens - Began from Gaza at the Rafah Checkpoint in the South to Egypt - ENG text

In the Gaza Strip, the evacuation of Russians who were there began. Russian citizens leave the enclave through the Rafah checkpoint in the south, through which humanitarian aid convoys periodically pass.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation work at the checkpoint, providing people with the necessary medical and psychological assistance, as well as providing food and water. After leaving the checkpoint, Russian citizens are transported to Cairo , where the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is deployed.

And from there, after completing all the necessary documents, the Russians will finally be able to return home.