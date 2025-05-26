BrightLearn - The DMSO Handbook: A New Paradigm in Healthcare by Dr. Hartmut Fischer

This podcast discusses the remarkable medical potential of DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide), a versatile and underappreciated compound with anti-inflammatory, analgesic and tissue-penetrating properties, as detailed in Dr. Hartmut Fischer’s groundbreaking book, "The DMSO Handbook," which highlights its diverse therapeutic applications—from pain relief and sports injuries to cancer treatment—while addressing controversies and practical guidance for safe use.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.