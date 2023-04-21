Tom Renz | War and Fighting for Peace in America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Is our way of life under attack? There's new evidence that Merrick Garland and Blinken were working with the #IRS in the #HunterBiden Tax Probe. Every day it becomes more clear that our government is at war with us. We have violence in the streets, we aren't arresting or prosecuting criminals, Iraqi soldiers are streaming in across the border, drugs and human trafficking are exploding, we are intentionally destroying our energy production, attacks on our food supply, and the push for #CBDC. If you wanted to put a plan in place to destabilize #America this is exactly what you'd do. #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #GodWins #Truth #WarOnAmerica #BidenCrimeFamily #CIA #MAGA