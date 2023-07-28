BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Coalition to Defund UN WHO Gains Momentum: Ron Armstrong
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 07/28/2023

The effort to defund and eventually withdraw from the United Nations World Health Organization is gaining ground as Republican lawmakers work to defund the WHO and its power grabs, explained Stand Up Michigan President Ron Armstrong with the Sovereignty Coalition in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The WHO power grab is a major threat to Americans' liberty and national sovereignty. In fact, if the globalists get their way, people everywhere may soon be carrying mandatory health and vaccine passports. The Biden administration is trying to circumvent Congress to get it imposed. But lawmakers at the state and federal level can—and are—working to defang this threat.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
whodefund whoron armstrong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy