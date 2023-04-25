A Terrible Thing is the Russian "Cornet" - Especially with Thermobaric Ammunition in Marinka

A terrible thing is our "Cornet". Especially with thermobaric ammunition.

The work of OSN "Viking" on the fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Marinka. When it hits the window and detonates indoors, the house simply blows.

Maryinka herself is slowly freeing herself. Our guys are in no hurry: the lives of their brothers in arms are more important. When necessary, they storm, when necessary, they retreat. Calm, smart. 75% of the city has already been liberated, but, as in Artyomovsk, the enemy does not spare his soldiers and reserves.