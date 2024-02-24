⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of the AFU 30th and 32th mechanised brigades and repelled three counterattacks near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brigade and 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Krasnoye and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Moreover, one counterattack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 395 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued to take more advantageous lines and positions, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th and 53rd mechanised brigades.

Two counterattacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 59th Mechanised Brigade and 3rd Assault Brigade were repelled near Pervomayskoye and Latochkino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 425 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three tanks, 10 armoured fighting vehicles, and 24 motor vehicles.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of the AFU 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, one counterattack of the AFU 58th Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Shevchenko (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted losses on units of the AFU 65th and 118th mechanised brigades near Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one D-30 howitzer.

In addition, one AFU field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 117 areas during the day.

Air defence units shot down two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft near Yasenovoye and Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

One JDAM guided aerial bomb and two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles were intercepted over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 92 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been neutralised close to Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic), Chubaryovka (Zaporozhye region), Novaya Zburyevka, and Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 574 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 13,315 unmanned aerial vehicles, 473 air defence missile systems, 15,207 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,223 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,152 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,030 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.