Unveiling the Prophetic Reality: The Mark of the Beast System is Here

Beast System with Social Media Verification

Is X the Right Side choice for the MOTB system while Bill Gates is the Left choice? “X Now Requires ID For Monetization (IMPORTANT 🇮🇱). EVERY creator, and everyone who aspires to be on a monetized X creator, MUST oppose this. If you don't, there's a good chance your ID will end up in the hands of Israeli intelligence. The company that X uses to verify its user's ID is an Israeli company founded by members of Israeli intelligence units Shin Bet and Unit 8200. The company responsible for verifying people's ID on X is called "AU10TIX". The CEO of AU10TIX, Ron Atzomn, was a member of Israel's intelligence unit 8200. His father was once the treasurer of the Likud party (Netanyahu's party) in Israel. AU10TIX also has a history of helping the Israeli military with military surveillance and intelligence gathering. It doesn't stop there however. AU10TIX was founded in 2002 as the technology arm of a dutch firm called "ICTS international".ICTS international was established in 1982 ALSO by former members of Israeli intelligence unit Shin Bet. This is an extreme security risk. Not only will regular creators have to give their ID to a company with deep ties to Israeli intelligence, but PRO-PALESTINIAN creators will also have to do the same.” Source: https://twitter.com/CensoredMen/status/1793464453633028369?t=qdBKh1Lt3IH0zsmtD606dQ&s=19

Live forever promise – Lucifer’s Counterfeit Eternal Promise

In a leaked recording of a private WEF Young Global Leaders indoctrination session, Klaus Schwab promises new recruits that their "avatars" will continue to live on after they die, and that their brains "will be replicated through artificial intelligence and algorithms". "You have the chance to look forward to a career of 50 years, maybe more... Your avatar will continue to live, and your brain will be replicated through artificial intelligence and algorithms. Welcome to the metaverse. The collection of data for the metaverse is already in full swing with Microsoft's patent WD060606. source: t.me/theendtimesreveal

The Anti Christ fake Resurrection will run the Ai fake God via 6G the fake Holy Ghost

We show a video of brain cells running a computer. Dream in 2008 AC’s head was placed on an Ai Super Computer and he showed up as a hologram with free triangle energy devices. Note, there is technology to keep severed heads alive..

Rev 13: 12And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed. 15And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. Revelation 17:8 King James Version 8 The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and shall ascend out of the bottomless pit, and go into perdition: and they that dwell on the earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast that was, and is not, and yet is.

MOTB $

And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads.. The beast system is being implemented. “Supermarket giants across the UK could soon ask shoppers to ditch cash and card payments, and instead use their face or fingerprints at the checkout. A trial is in place to increase shopper security at the tills, though some may see it as a step closer to a cashless society. It said: “No more fumbling for your phone or hunting for your wallet when you have your hands full – the next generation of in-person payments will only need a quick smile or wave of your hand. The trusted technology that uses your face or fingerprint to unlock your phone can now be used to help consumers speed through the checkout. With Mastercard’s new Biometric Checkout Programme, all you will need is yourself.” Mastercard is trailing a biometric payment system that could see customers just use their face rather than contactless cards, smartphones or PINs. Shoppers would be able to smile or wave a hand at a scanner to pay for their shopping.https://www.mylondon.news/whats-on/shopping/tesco-asda-aldi-lidl-sainsburys-23993108