Russian Alligators group stormed Torske in Krasnolimansk

Russian Army Aviation Strike Group of Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopters raided fortifications and manpower of Ukrainian troops on Krasnolimansk direction in Luhansk region. Several Alligators launched S-8 unguided artillery rockets at the undefended Ukrainian positions in Torske in a very low altitude maneuver. Hundreds of Ukrainian personnel were reportedly removed including several armored vehicles and tanks over two days.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.