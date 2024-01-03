Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Alligators group stormed Torske in Krasnolimansk
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
208 views
Published 2 months ago

Russian Army Aviation Strike Group of Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopters raided fortifications and manpower of Ukrainian troops on Krasnolimansk direction in Luhansk region. Several Alligators launched S-8 unguided artillery rockets at the undefended Ukrainian positions in Torske in a very low altitude maneuver. Hundreds of Ukrainian personnel were reportedly removed including several armored vehicles and tanks over two days.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
krasnolimansktorskeka-52 alligator helicopters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket