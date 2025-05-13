Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade

MAY 13TH, 2025

“Anyone who prays this Rosary with faith and devotion will not lack daily bread..”

A BLESSED FEAST OF OUR LADY OF FATIMA TO YOU!

https://fatima.org/news-views/our-lady-chose-a-special-day-to-bring-her-message/

---------

Pray My Rosary of Provision (PDF) for times of scarcity and famine that are approaching

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/pray-the-rosary-of-provision-for-times-of-scarcity-and-famine/