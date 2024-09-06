BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CIA Deploys Old, Stale Trick: DELAYED-DETONATION SABOTAGE GRENADE [The Pete Santilli Show #4212-8AM]
The Resistance 1776
The Resistance 1776Checkmark Icon
8 months ago

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

THURSDAY SEPT. 05, 2024

EPISODE #4215 8AM


SPECIAL GUESTS:

• Bill Maher - CEO at Curativa Bay Inc.

• Joshua Waller - Operation Director Serve Israel/Co-Host Israel Guys


• X: @CurativaBayS


https://CurativaBay.com

https://ServeIsrael.com


SEE ALL OUR LINKS: https://wkrpete.com

