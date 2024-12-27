Beirut Lebanon Christmas Walk Current Situation & Walking in Deir el-Qamar Batroun Byblos Cities

Lilian The Guide

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4w5R9fzRXk





كيف وضع شوارع لبنان حالياً بعد الحرب؟ هل لبنان امان؟ كيف اجواء الاعياد في بيروت؟

What is the current situation in Lebanon’s streets after the war? Is Lebanon safe? How is the holiday atmosphere in Beirut?





I visited the capital, Beirut, Deir el-Qamar, Batroun, and the city of Byblos