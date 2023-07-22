President Donald J. Trump Agenda47 | Rebuilding America's Depleted Military

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Agenda47: Rebuilding America's Depleted Military
President Donald J. Trump:Less than three years ago, I'd fully rebuilt the United States military and steered America into such a strong global position. That peace was breaking out all over the world, we had peace through strength.
Twenty-nine months later, the arsenals are empty, the stockpiles are bare, the Treasury is drained, the ranks are being hollowed out, our country has been totally humiliated, and we have a corrupt, compromised President crooked Joe Biden, who is dragging us into World War III.
https://rumble.com/v30rzca-agenda47-rebuilding-americas-depleted-military.html
