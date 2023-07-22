BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
President Donald J. Trump Agenda47 | Rebuilding America's Depleted Military
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
94 views • 07/22/2023

Agenda47: Rebuilding America's Depleted Military

President Donald J. Trump:Less than three years ago, I'd fully rebuilt the United States military and steered America into such a strong global position. That peace was breaking out all over the world, we had peace through strength.

Twenty-nine months later, the arsenals are empty, the stockpiles are bare, the Treasury is drained, the ranks are being hollowed out, our country has been totally humiliated, and we have a corrupt, compromised President crooked Joe Biden, who is dragging us into World War III.

https://rumble.com/v30rzca-agenda47-rebuilding-americas-depleted-military.html

#news

presidentdonald j trumpspecial announcementagenda 47
