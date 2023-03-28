⚓️🇷🇺 Poseidon Torpedo: Russian Underwater Drone That Can Sink Britain and USA - MilTec

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Poseidon moves under water and is capable of creating a tsunami with a height of 500 meters when it explodes, while the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York is 93 meters, and the height of the Empire State Building is 443 meters Video Source (YT@topdefensenews)
Mirrored - Military Technologies, Innovations & Future Weapons
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for the Link