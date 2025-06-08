Real Christians are fearless just like us missionaries to Western feminist nations who try kill us

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2025). Dear brethren, you will be able to identify who the real Christians are immediately with ease, because they are fearless and uncompromising and samurai warriors of Christ and kamikaze attack billions of God’s enemies & world rulers & Satanist secret society elites & governments & militaries & CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins & demon spirits & fallen angels & Satan Lucifer, just like us Christian missionaries who are sent by God to the millions of most evil End Times generation Western feminist nations' Christian churches to evangelize the millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers freaks” fake Christians, and to destroy these millions of Western feminist nations’ Christian churches, who are the headquarter of the world's Satanism witchcraft, and who cook us alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, and who either slaughter our heathen families or control our family’s brains to try to kill us, and who poison us with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria biochemical weapons, and who send demon spirits against us all day who rip in half their own Satanist exorcist fake Christians, while you will be able to identify immediately the millions of fake Christians & every pastor, because they betray us real Christians like family dogs, and they throw us out to the Illuminati assassins, and they abandon us to fight alone by myself against the tens of thousands of assassins & world rulers & governments & militaries & Satanist secret societies, because they are afraid of assassination attempts, and they are afraid of ridicule from their church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, and they are afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons by their millions of church member witch assassins, who feed them their own 12 million kidnapped children’s leftover human meat & bone ashes in their church food, which these fake Christians & fake pastors condone by their silence to give their human authority permission. You will know who these fake Christians are because they betray us real Christians as expendable sacrifice cockroach creatures, while they risk their lives to save their family dogs and stand up against bears to defend their family dogs. To them, hairy beasts are their gods, and Jesus is a piece of trash they throw away in order to escape. These millions of Western feminist nations’ fake Christians & fake pastors are Satanists, because Satanists invert everything that is of God & sacred and they redefine his Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God, just like they invert the cross as their Satanist symbol. These fake Christians and fake pastors are hypocrites, because they have no problem watching in silence as their fellow church donators eat their own 12 million children in their church food which they condone it in silence & fear & terror of torture, but they wail & scream & accuse & complain about Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” & “gay brotherhood globalist elites” teaching their children about changing their genders to reptilian LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) sexual-orientations. Meanwhile, these fake Christians & fake unbiblical job position pastors condone and cover-up and side with these Draco avatar witches by hiding their identity in silence, due to fear of assassination attempts & ridicule. That is not the Holy Spirit of God, but that is some other demonic spirit that they have.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine