The SPORTS Battle - Idol Worship v. Glorifying YAHUSHUA JESUS (39:00 Brady's X a witch/34:00 Lebron's Voodoo powder)
The Last Days Holiness Church
The Last Days Holiness Church
49 views • 3 months ago

⁣The OCCULT ROOTS behind SPORTS

The NBA, NFL and Professional sports are deeper than you think! It’s more than just a game, these sports have occult origins that go back thousands of years. The natives had something called the sacred ball game or meso American ball game that was used for ritualistic purposes. Some of mascots of sports team are very similar to ancient deities from Egypt, Africa, & native America. All the energy from the games and fans goes to these demonic entities and can have a profound effect on reality. Everything we see in society today has ancient occult origins.

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
