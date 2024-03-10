The mystery of lawlessness is already at work!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #57; A study in Genesis chapter 3 reveals Satan's line of attack and the angles he uses against humanity. A good soldier prepares for battle by knowing the terrain and the enemy. Spiritual warfare covers a wide range of assaults and environments, it is seen in the agents and seeds of Satan across the world - religion, government, educational systems, media and anti-Christian ideologies as well as human agents an even the bloodline members, of Satan's family in positions of authority worldwide.