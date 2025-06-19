BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

USS Nimitz False Flag
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
171 views • 2 months ago

Jun 19, 2025

In a startling new interview, Debra Tavares raises the alarm over the final deployment of the USS Nimitz to the Middle East—right into the heart of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. The Nimitz, one of the oldest and most toxic aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy, was scheduled for decommissioning in 2026. But its sudden positioning in a high-risk war zone has Tavares deeply concerned.


She warns of the possibility of a false flag event, suggesting that the sinking of the Nimitz in Iranian waters could serve a dual purpose:


Triggering a national tragedy akin to 9/11—sacrificing hundreds or thousands of American lives to galvanize public support for an all-out war on Iran.


Quietly disposing of a hazardous warship by sinking it far from U.S. shores, avoiding environmental and political backlash at home.


Is the stage being set for another engineered catastrophe? Is this a deliberate act to manipulate public opinion and push forward a hidden agenda?


Watch this powerful exposé and decide for yourself.


Debra Tavares:

https://stopthecrime.net/

https://primarywater.org/

https://toxicsky.org/


👉 Subscribe and support independent journalism at IsraeliNewsLive.org

👉 Exclusive content at Patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive

Keywords
irantrumpfalse flagisraeltulsi gabbarddeploymentisraeli news livedebra tavaresuss nimitz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy