'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 91: 4-1-2025 -- "Weird Clotting"

Richard Hirschman, funeral director and whistleblower, has been speaking about the white fibrous clots discovered running through the arteries and veins of over 50% of the people he has embalmed. This startling revelation began in 2021. With over 20 years of experience in the field, this is a conversation that must be shared and retold.





Intentional is broadcast live at Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 2PM ET and Music on W4HC Radio – Health Café Live (www.w4hc.com) part of Talk 4 Radio (www.talk4radio.com) on the Talk 4 Media Network (www.talk4media.com). Intentional TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV (www.talk4tv.com).





Intentional Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media (www.talk4media.com), Talk 4 Podcasting (www.talk4podcasting.com), iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.





The 'Intentional' Podcast is additionally available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at intentionalpodcast.org.





You can view our current and past 'Intentional' episodes anytime here or at https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277