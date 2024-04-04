Fallout----State of Decay (New spectrum, mashup rant, mocking femin-nazies and afro-supremacists)

Sunshine is essential for proper development of the immune system, the skeletal system, mental health, and other vitals.

People with dark skin need on average 3-10 times more sunshine to fulfill the same requirement.

With the current level of toxicity in this world, immune requirements can easily be doubled.

With artificial cloud cover, another double again.

This explains the AIDS-like epidemic which is giving rise to the new era of infectious illness.



Apparently the toxic geoengineering and other disrespectful human activities left us with a depleted ozone, so UV-C and x-ray radiation now reaches the earth. This explains the turbo-cancer epidemic.



If you add the growing food (nutrient) shortage, you end up in state of decay, a zombie-land of infectious illness and interpersonal violence. We already discussed in other videos, how the inventor of geoengineering technologies now works for the founder of microsoft, and how microsoft is the producer of the game State of Decay (suggesting pre-programming).

Adding the increasing risk of nuclear war, of the inevitable nuclear meltdowns which occur if society degenerates into a collapse, and we are now in the world of Fallout.

For these reasons I believe we are all soon to be on a spectrum, somewhere between State of Decay, and Fallout.

