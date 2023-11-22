Benefit of Perfect Iodine

Iodine is an essential element the body needs to function properly.

Perfect Iodine contains Molecular Iodine (I2)

which is an active species of iodine. It is found in seaweed and algae.

It is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial.

It is preferred over other iodine species because it does not stain, has no odor, no side effects and acts as an antimicrobial.

Perfect Iodine (Link only good during Black Friday & Cyber Monday Thanksgiving 2023)

any other day go to my website

To support my work: Donate







