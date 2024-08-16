The Era Of Disclosure - Not What You Anticipated? | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 14

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The deficit of information and accurate truthful information is a part of the problem but to a degree a part of the plan. Watch and share this important broadcast. The remaining months of 2024 will be more than challenging to come to grips with.
- Just who is Pascal Najadi? How to make sense of his recent statements, Regular? Irregular?
- The war is real and underway – Global Defense war is in its final phase
- What’s real and what’s not on the assassination attempt on President Trump
- More pain to come is a foregone conclusion – global martial law? Center of gravity is key to winning this war
- “Trust the plan” – Trust the plan explored in some detail. Do your part
- Movies in the can now being released- using their own tools against them
- Riccardo weighs in on potential election on November 5 th
- Truth has to be told to you by the same people who told you the lies
- Elon has long been gone - The Elon Musk replacement helping us toward victory – Trust the plan
- Protect family essentials to survive and silver for those with investable assets – feed your neighbors too
- Learn what we can learn from Australia One Party with Riccardo Bosi – Take back your nation
