Simon Roche - The Great Week in Review Catch-Up, 14th March 2025 - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donate to Suidlanders
https://www.suidlanders.org/international-donations-page
Suidlanders Website (English)
Suidlanders Webwerf (Afrikaans)
Suidlanders YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@suidlanders384
Suidlanders Gesels saam met Simon Roche en Marius Greyling, 14de Maart 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2r0nIx1LHJk&t=12s
Topics:
Three interrelated and overlapping pieces of legislation in South Africa
Namely:
1. The acts of parliament number 13/2024 – The Expropriation Act
• Signed into law on the 24th of January 2025
2. The acts of parliament number 39/2024 – The preservation and development of land act
• Gazetted on the 29th of January 2025
3. The Bill not yet an act of parliament – The equitable access to land bill