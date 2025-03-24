BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Simon Roche - The Great Week in Review Catch-Up, 14th March 2025 - Part 2
SuidlandersMedia
SuidlandersMedia
7 views • 5 months ago

Donate to Suidlanders

https://www.suidlanders.org/international-donations-page


Suidlanders Website (English)

https://www.suidlanders.org


Suidlanders Webwerf (Afrikaans)

https://www.suidlanders.co.za


Suidlanders YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@suidlanders384


Suidlanders Gesels saam met Simon Roche en Marius Greyling, 14de Maart 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2r0nIx1LHJk&t=12s


Topics:

Three interrelated and overlapping pieces of legislation in South Africa

Namely:

1. The acts of parliament number 13/2024 – The Expropriation Act

      • Signed into law on the 24th of January 2025

2. The acts of parliament number 39/2024 – The preservation and development of land act

      • Gazetted on the 29th of January 2025

3. The Bill not yet an act of parliament – The equitable access to land bill

