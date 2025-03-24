Simon Roche - The Great Week in Review Catch-Up, 14th March 2025 - Part 2

Donate to Suidlanders

Topics:

Three interrelated and overlapping pieces of legislation in South Africa

Namely:

1. The acts of parliament number 13/2024 – The Expropriation Act

• Signed into law on the 24th of January 2025

2. The acts of parliament number 39/2024 – The preservation and development of land act

• Gazetted on the 29th of January 2025

3. The Bill not yet an act of parliament – The equitable access to land bill