“Blizzard Beach" Along the Entire Gulf Coast

Never before seen blizzard warnings for gulf coast states with near subzero temperatures as far south as Baton Rouge. All snow records ever set across seven states have been smashed by as much as 4X previous totals. This winter blizzard front is so all encompassing there is a new term for it “Blizzard Beach” We are witnessing history in the making of a storm so unthinkable that new categories need to be created to measure the aftermath.
