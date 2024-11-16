BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rush - The Trees
21 views • 6 months ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: Rush - The Trees

Publicado em YT, 21 de Dezembro de 2012

Créditos: Rush

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnC88xBPkkc


Descrição Original do Autor:


5 406 439 vues 21 déc. 2012 #GeddyLee #OfficialMusicVideo #Remastered

REMASTERED IN HD!

Official Music Video for The Trees performed by Rush.


Subscribe and ring the bell to never miss an update: https://lnk.to/SubscribeToRushID


Purchase the album 2112 5.1 Audio Box Set https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00A2BTCTC?...


Follow Rush

Facebook: / rushtheband

Instagram: / rush

Twitter: / rushtheband


(C) 1979 The Island Def Jam Music Group and Anthem Entertainment


#Rush #TheTrees #Remastered #GeddyLee #OfficialMusicVideo

