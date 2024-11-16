© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meus Outros Canais:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w
COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936
MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7
Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/
Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6
Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro
StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb
Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro
gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro
Título Original: Rush - The Trees
Publicado em YT, 21 de Dezembro de 2012
Créditos: Rush
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnC88xBPkkc
Descrição Original do Autor:
5 406 439 vues 21 déc. 2012 #GeddyLee #OfficialMusicVideo #Remastered
REMASTERED IN HD!
Official Music Video for The Trees performed by Rush.
Subscribe and ring the bell to never miss an update: https://lnk.to/SubscribeToRushID
Purchase the album 2112 5.1 Audio Box Set https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00A2BTCTC?...
Follow Rush
Facebook: / rushtheband
Instagram: / rush
Twitter: / rushtheband
(C) 1979 The Island Def Jam Music Group and Anthem Entertainment
#Rush #TheTrees #Remastered #GeddyLee #OfficialMusicVideo