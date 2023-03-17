Covid-19-Genocide calls for Independent World Court | www.kla.tv/25457

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
International lobbyism,
entangled networks, and corruption through Big Pharma in politics and the
judiciary make it clear that a fundamentally new, independent judiciary is
needed especially in connection with the global Covid-19 crimes, a genocide of
unprecedented dimensions. A special tribunal comparable to the Nuremberg trials
after World War II is needed. A group of lawyers is making interesting headway
here.
