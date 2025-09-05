Constitutional Sheriffs: The Last Line of Defense for Your Community | Sheriff Richard Mack

John Michael Chambers sits down with a true American patriot, Sheriff Richard Mack. Mack, the founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), recounts his incredible journey from a disillusioned meter maid to the first sheriff in U.S. history to sue the federal government and win a landmark Supreme Court case against the Clinton administration.





Sheriff Mack shares the profound personal epiphany that changed his life and duty as a lawman, leading him to dedicate his life to the "holy cause of liberty." He breaks down the monumental Mack v. United States decision—hailed as the most powerful 10th Amendment victory ever—and explains its critical importance today in resisting federal overreach on issues from gun control to immigration.





This conversation is a masterclass in constitutional authority and a call to action. Mack provides a sobering warning about the dangers facing American communities, including cartel sleeper cells and threats to critical infrastructure, while outlining the vital role of constitutional sheriffs as the last line of defense. He details exactly how every citizen can get involved through the CSPOA to help protect their families and restore liberty, county by county.





Key Topics Discussed:





Sheriff Mack's personal journey and constitutional awakening.





The landmark Mack v. United States Supreme Court case and its implications.





The role of the county sheriff as the highest elected law enforcement official.





The current threats of illegal immigration and cartel activity.





How citizens can join the CSPOA and form a posse to support their local sheriff.





The importance of preparedness at the family and community level.





This is more than an interview; it's a roadmap for reclaiming our republic. Learn how you can move from being an effect to a cause.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨









Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/