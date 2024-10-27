NTEB SUNDAY SERVICE: This Present World-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 27 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demas was a faithful servant of the Lord and a fellowlabourer with the apostle Paul for years, right up to the moment where he wasn't any more. What happened? Demas fell in love with this present world, and was knocked out of the game for the Lord Jesus. Don't let this happen to you! Preached live this morning at Bethany Baptist Church in Saint Augustine, Florida.