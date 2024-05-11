BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Closest Look Ever at Giant Ramses and Alabaster Sphinx of Memphis Egypt 2024
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
34 views • 12 months ago

Ancient Sites Girl


May 11, 2024


What Remains Of The Capital Of The Pharaohs?

Let's see what remained of the first capital of unified Egypt: Memphis. Was the city founded by the first king of Egypt, Narmer/Menes, or was it Epaphus who named it after his wife?

Let's take a closer look at the breathtaking sculpture of Ramses II (Ramesses II) and the mysterious sphinx of Amenhotep II... or maybe Hatshepsut? We will learn more about the history of the city and find out why it was built in Mit Rahina.


If you enjoy my videos and would like to support me here's my Patreon account:

 / ancientsitesgirl


 • The Full Story of PTAH The First God ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0VJTcWNfFA&t=0s

 • Egyptian SEKHMET Destroyer of Mankind... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orGpTDsMkz4&t=0s

 • The Most Sacred Animal in History? AP... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFrV_RWmfmw&t=0s


It's a must-see video for all who visit Egypt - the country of the first pharaohs. To appreciate and cherish the magic of the place before you travel to Egypt watch this. My vlog / full documentary will give you a little taste of ancient wonders: ancient architecture, ancient beliefs, and ancient history.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ou885scZxkE

Keywords
egyptmemphisancient historysphinxramsesopen air museumancient sites girlgiant ramsesalabaster sphinx
