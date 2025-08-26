BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Outrage in Lebanon at Trump's envoy Barrack scolding reporters not to be 'animalistic'
86 views • 2 weeks ago

'BE QUIET... ACT CIVILIZED' — Outrage in Lebanon at Trump's envoy Barrack scolding reporters not to be 'animalistic'

Threatens to leave if they don't appreciate cash spent on trip.

Adding: 

Lebanon to purpose plan to convince Hezbollah to disarm — US Envoy Barrack

Israel to give a ‘counterproposal’ when they get Lebanon's plan

'Israel is ready to act step by step'

‘Every step Lebanon takes, we will encourage Israel to act in the same way'

Think they will accept?

Adding more about Barrack (partial from link below):

Net worth: $1 Billion (ABC News)

Tom Barrack is the founder of real estate and private equity firm Colony Capital (now known as Digital Bridge), which he helmed for 30 years. Colony Capital has been criticized by some as a vehicle for Barrack to enrich himself personally while generating mixed or disappointing returns for investors. Barrack stepped down from the firm, which transitioned its brand to Digital Bridge, when he was arrested on federal charges of “illegally lobbying…on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.”

https://therevolvingdoorproject.org/billionaires-and-the-trump-admin-tom-barrack/




iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
