Dazed and Confused - Debt & Free Stuff

Democrats sue to let noncitizens vote in Virginia





The Democratic Party may claim it is not trying to do everything in its power to let noncitizens vote, but the Justice Department’s latest lawsuit against Virginia indicates otherwise.





On Aug. 7 of this year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) signed Executive Order 35, which codified Virginia’s election procedures, including the use of only paper ballots, the use of counting machines rather than voting machines, strict chain of custody for all ballots, and the daily maintenance of voter lists.





Arizona Voters Registered with ‘Residence’ as Abortion Clinic, Strip Club, High School, Cardinals Training Center





At least hundreds of Arizona voters have commercial businesses listed as their residence on their voter registration forms, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) reveals. Those businesses include an abortion clinic, a strip club, a high school, and the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.





Dems Tuck Multibillion-Dollar Handout to Illegal Immigrants Into Reconciliation





Biden's $3.5 trillion spending bill gives migrants same child benefits as Americans





Democrats: Spending FEMA money on illegal immigrants ‘a good idea’





Democratic voters feel it is “a good idea” to divert Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency money to the illegal immigrant crisis, a view at odds with most of the United States.





In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 58% of Democrats agreed that “spending FEMA money to help immigrants is a good idea.”





Harris says reparations should be studied at fed level but doesn't commit to plan





Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, said Tuesday that she continues to support studying the issue of reparations for descendants of slaves.





"On the point of reparations, it has to be studied, Harris said Tuesday on Charlamagne Tha God's radio show, "The Breakfast Club."





‘Operation Aurora’: Trump details plan to remove migrant gang members





Former President Donald Trump announced “Operation Aurora,” a plan to remove migrants who entered the country illegally and may be involved in gangs, during a rally in Aurora on Friday.





Kamala delivers new baffling word salad involving constellations and crime, gets dubbed ‘Galileo Harris’





Trudeau’s fiscal record is almost unbelievable





According to an Angus Reid poll from earlier this year, 59% of Canadians believe the federal government is spending too much and 64% said they’re concerned about the size of the budget deficit





