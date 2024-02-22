Shaitan's Pawn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A person completely immersed in the material world is, to shaitan, like a pawn on a chessboard. And shaitan moves him as he wishes, calculating his fate in advance. When a person is moved by shaitan on the chessboard, does he live or not? Or does he exist? It's another matter when a person takes the spiritual path and starts working on himself. At first, the world around him begins to go crazy: there appear many angry, aggressive, constantly dissatisfied people; problems begin to arise at work, at home, in everyday life, with health, etc. But these are only temporary phenomena if a person is firm in achieving his goal. With spiritual development, a person disappears from the playing field of consciousness, and his actions become unpredictable for the system. A person begins to serve the Spiritual world. Life begins to be filled with Life.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
