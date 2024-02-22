Shaitan's Pawn

A person completely immersed in the material world is, to shaitan, like a pawn on a chessboard. And shaitan moves him as he wishes, calculating his fate in advance. When a person is moved by shaitan on the chessboard, does he live or not? Or does he exist? It's another matter when a person takes the spiritual path and starts working on himself. At first, the world around him begins to go crazy: there appear many angry, aggressive, constantly dissatisfied people; problems begin to arise at work, at home, in everyday life, with health, etc. But these are only temporary phenomena if a person is firm in achieving his goal. With spiritual development, a person disappears from the playing field of consciousness, and his actions become unpredictable for the system. A person begins to serve the Spiritual world. Life begins to be filled with Life.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

