Wellness Superheroes | The Rasha: Sound Frequency Healing | Dr Kami Owen
76 views • 11/09/2023

In this episode, Annie, Jodi and Adriann are joined by Dr Kami Owen, a doctor of Integrative Medicine, Quantum Health Coach, Conscious Language Instructor, and a Rasha Guardian. Dr Kami shares with us her miracle stories of what she’s seen the Rasha do for people who have been given a death sentence by their physician.

For more on the Rasha - https://www.therasha.com/

Dr Kami's Clinic - https://youonlyyonger.com

Attend Dr Kami's Conscious Language Event (Sugar Land Tx) - details yet to be confirmed.

GET ON the Patches -  https://lifewave.com/wellnesssuperheroes/enrollment/packs 

JOIN US - https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes



Keywords
healthvaccine injuryquantum physicsquantum healingrasha
