4/16/25 TRUMP: HOLY WWG! ADDM/CCP/UK Steel/Tariff Ultimatums #2ndAMRev

4/16/25 The Trump Team's Tariff Contingencies force Globalist cabals on 5 fronts to stop the WW3 assault on America and Western Civilization! Massive battle assaults on all fronts! RFK taking down Big Vax with ADDM Report & coming Autism fight! Marco Rubio cuts State Department budget in half as OMB issues first Rescissions: USAID & NPR/PBS! And Much More! On Holy Week, keep the Prayers and Actions on full throttle! We ARE FREE!





Texas Shariah Mosque Caliphate advance:

https://rairfoundation.com/texas-shariah-takeover-second-hardline-mosque-plano-marks/





Boasberg's ongoing Contempt Trap attempt vs Trump:

https://www.declassified.live/p/jeb-boasbergs-criminal-contempt-finding?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1666532&post_id=161493051&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

https://www.declassified.live/p/jeb-boasbergs-criminal-contempt-finding?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1666532&post_id=161493051&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





Trans biological male who murdered father found dead in prison:

https://revolver.news/2025/04/trans-activist-who-stabbed-his-father-to-death-over-100-times-faces-final-destination/





EPA/Zeldin: to Ban Animal Testing at EPA!

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/10/epa-chief-lee-zeldin-eyes-ban-animal-testing/





DOGE Uncovers $400M in Unemployment Benefits Fraud @IRS after Director steps down:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/whoa-doge-makes-three-major-findings-regarding-unemployment/





Bell Helicopter disassembles, free falls into Hudson River, off pier 40, NYC:

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fatal-helicopter-crash-reported-hudson-river

Naomi Wolf on Importing illegal immigrants into Western Cultures:

https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/president-trumps-new-york-essay-read#media-ed3f0419-62ef-427a-8880-f4b33075c260





David Martin on the WHO and the Medical Criminal Cartel:

https://x.com/6MarcianoBLVCK9/status/1904280357668790367





