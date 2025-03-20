What Are the Surprising Benefits of Being Adopted by God? | Words From The Word

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this powerful daily devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the life-changing truth of being adopted into God’s family. Discover how this divine adoption offers eternal protection, true freedom in Christ, and a renewed purpose for living. Learn why believers are called to honor the Holy Spirit and walk in righteousness—plus, the surprising requirements of living as God’s chosen heir.
If you’ve ever wondered, “What does it mean to be a child of God?” or “How does adoption into His family transform my life?”—this message is for you. Don’t miss the inspiring biblical insights from Ephesians and Romans that will deepen your faith!
🔔 Subscribe to “Words From The Word” for daily devotions and join Pastor Roderick in uncovering God’s truth. Share this video to bless someone seeking hope today!
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:20Encouragement and Salvation
00:39Sharing the Devotion
01:42The Concept of Adoption in Christianity
02:19Comfort and Protection of the Adopted
04:14Freedom of the Adopted
06:11Requirements of the Adopted
07:22Living a Life that Pleases God
11:31Final Prayer and Blessings