SURPRISE! Large Russian armor column storms and liberates Snagost at high speed
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
312 views • 8 months ago

On the direct orders of President Putin, the 106th Guards Airborne Division's 51st Guards Airborne Regiment launched a massive counteroffensive to quickly dislodge Ukrainian troops from several settlements at once in the Kursk region. Russian military correspondent released videos today, September 11, 2024, showing a large Russian armored column with a large amount of equipment and landing troops, moving to launch an offensive from the north of Korenevo, and quickly reaching the south of Snagost. The troops of the 51st Parachute Regiment drove out, and destroyed the unfortunate Zelensky group, fleeing from Snagost, which had been occupied by Ukraine for some time.

Yesterday's attack caught the Armed Forces of Ukraine by surprise! Western surveillance did not have any hints of a counteroffensive to liberate Snagost. As they write, Ukraine did not understand what was happening. But, Russia took a week of secret preparations and launched a powerful attack. Starting active offensive operations, first managed to bring at least eight tanks and armored vehicles across the Seym River, and then across small rivers, despite the Ukrainian attacks on the bridges. Armored convoys jumped through the fields to the settlements, and attacked Ukrainian hideouts there. It all ended in a short time with the liberation of Snagost at night. Kursk, events developed rapidly, the enemy has fled, according to war correspondent Pavel Kukushkin. Yesterday, our Paratroopers from the 51st and 56th Regiments suddenly attacked the enemy on our right flank in Vishnevka, Snagost, Apanasovka - they have been liberated, Kukushkin said.

The situation on the left flank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine group has worsened significantly than on their maps. The Russian military released videos of the aftermath of the assault around Snagost, the restoration of the territory, and the consequences that the Ukrainian assault forces suffered, leaving their wounded comrades, some of which are infographic images. Video taken by a Russian soldier shows an Ukrainian soldier lying on a mattress with his head bandaged, with syringes and ampoules scattered nearby. Also, Paratroopers of the 51st Airborne Regiment are escorting eight Ukrainian officers, who were taken as prisoners of war.

Keywords
kursk offensive106th guards airborne division 51st guards airborne regimentsnagost
