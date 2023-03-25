© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING!! UK BANK RUNS COMING - PEOPLE ARE GETTING READY NOW!
165 views • 03/25/2023
This video is about the U.K. bank runs and the effects it has on other monetary products like gold, silver and Bitcoin. The popularity is 18,769 views on Mar 16, 2023. Some things are going up and others down. People are panicking. The mainstream media are saying there is nothing to worry about. Europe's banking stocks suffer biggest drop in a year. Price of oil is going down this week. SVB crisis have lost $465 billion in just 2 days. The markets went absolutely crazy. Mirrored
