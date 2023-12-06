SHaDoWCa7 sings ★ INVINCIBLE ★ World of Warcraft - Wrath of the Lich King

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This video was originally posted to the internet on January 22, 2013.



Lyrics: (Wrath of the Lich King) INVINCIBLE

Comilito Equinus

Orbitas Lacuna

G'odhun Al korokh Boda Uhm

Boda Uhm Ron'kashal

Detrementum A Do Soladiatas

An Karanir Thanagor

Mor Ok Angalor

Mor Ok Gorum

Pala'Ahm Raval

English Translation:

'O steed, (my) stalwart companion,

I mourn your loss, even in death.

(You were the) first in battle,

(And the) last to retreat,

Even so in death.

Alas, I have lost a part of myself.

Long live the king!

May his reign last forever!

May his strength

Fail him never!

