SHaDoWCa7 sings ★ INVINCIBLE ★ World of Warcraft - Wrath of the Lich King

This video was originally posted to the internet on January 22, 2013.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics: (Wrath of the Lich King) INVINCIBLE
Comilito Equinus
Orbitas Lacuna
G'odhun Al korokh Boda Uhm
Boda Uhm Ron'kashal
Detrementum A Do Soladiatas
An Karanir Thanagor
Mor Ok Angalor
Mor Ok Gorum
Pala'Ahm Raval
----------------------------------
English Translation:
'O steed, (my) stalwart companion,
I mourn your loss, even in death.
(You were the) first in battle,
(And the) last to retreat,
Even so in death.
Alas, I have lost a part of myself.
Long live the king!
May his reign last forever!
May his strength
Fail him never!