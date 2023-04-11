Tom Renz | Exposing the Lobbyists' Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The #RINOS and lobbyists in #Missouri want us to trust the #FDA, the same FDA that told us #vaccines are safe and effective. They are putting vaccines in our foods and they don't want us to know, #BillGates is selling his #FactoryMeats to restaurants and the country of origin is no longer required disclosure. #WETHEPEOPLE demand #Informedonsent #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #CCP #WEF #Truth #GodWins