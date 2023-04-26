BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When GTV was ordered by the SEC to cease operations in April 2020, all users were using the GTV social media platform normally
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 04/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fdbcm4c94

2023年4月24日@NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril 与 Live From America 的 Ryan Matta 一起讨论郭文贵先生案件的细节。


Ava分享了关于郭文贵的GTV的案子，2020年4月GTV被SEC要求停止营业时，所有的用户都在正常的使用GTV社交媒体平台。2021年9月GTV与SEC已经达成了和解，SEC同意退还投资者的资金，但是两年过去了，绝大多数投资者都没有收到退还的资金，包括投资人之一 Ava自己。

Apr 24, 2023 @NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril invites Ryan Matta of Live From America to discuss the details of Miles Guo's case.

Ava shared more detail about Miles Guo's case related to the GTV. When GTV was ordered by the SEC to cease operations in April 2020, all users were using the GTV social media platform normally. In September 2021, GTV and the SEC reached a settlement, and the SEC agreed to return investors' funds, but two years later, most investors have not received the returned funds, including one of the investors, Ava herself.


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy