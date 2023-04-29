© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABC News Censors Robert F. Kennedy Jr During His Primetime Interview, Citing 'False Claims' About Vaccines
"During our conversation Kennedy made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines...We've used our editorial judgement and not included extended portions of that exchange in our interview."
https://rumble.com/v2kuni2-new-abc-news-censors-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-during-his-primetime-interview.html
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1651773745336295425