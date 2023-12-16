Glyphosate Breastmilk Discussion with Dr. Stephanie Seneff and MomsAcrossAmerica, part 1 and 2

Courtesy of Zen Honeycutt. Originally uploaded on Apr 14, 2014.
Watch at 3:30 Seneff discuss why the levels of glyphosate are alarming and the impact it could be having on babies
3:40 Glyphosate found in pigs in relation to levels found in women 6:35 concentrates versus bio accumlates
6:50 Zen compares levels found in Moms to levels found in pigs with 5X amount of miscarriage, birth defects and smaller litters
7:40 Seneff discusses glyphosate and sperm toxicity to 9:08
9:18 What is glyphosate
10:00 maganese, cobalt and glyphosate
maganese and autism
13:22 Seneff on What is it that we can do immediately about getting glyphosate out of our bodies
16:59 Glutathione's importance in the body
17:35 Endocrine disruption ( birth defects and miscarriages),glyphosate
and breast cancer
18:54 Glyphosate and how eating organic makes a difference
20:23 How we eliminated glyphosate from my son's body (at detechable levels)
24:50 Zeolite and Seasalt in detoxing
25:40 How much water we would have to drink to have water
be the only source of glyphosate in our bodies
27:45 Ways to heal the gut and elminate food allergies
28:20 Correction no carbs on GAPS for a short time
Learn more about glyphosate and how to protect yourself and detox from it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup &
