Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glyphosate Breastmilk Discussion with Dr. Stephanie Seneff and MomsAcrossAmerica, part 1 and 2
channel image
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
35 Subscribers
7 views
Published 2 months ago

Courtesy of Zen Honeycutt.  Originally uploaded on Apr 14, 2014.  


Watch at 3:30 Seneff discuss why the levels of glyphosate are alarming and the impact it could be having on babies

3:40 Glyphosate found in pigs in relation to levels found in women 6:35 concentrates versus bio accumlates

6:50 Zen compares levels found in Moms to levels found in pigs with 5X amount of miscarriage, birth defects and smaller litters

7:40 Seneff discusses glyphosate and sperm toxicity to 9:08

9:18 What is glyphosate

10:00 maganese, cobalt and glyphosate

maganese and autism

13:22 Seneff on What is it that we can do immediately about getting glyphosate out of our bodies

16:59 Glutathione's importance in the body

17:35 Endocrine disruption ( birth defects and miscarriages),glyphosate

and breast cancer

18:54 Glyphosate and how eating organic makes a difference

20:23 How we eliminated glyphosate from my son's body (at detechable levels)

24:50 Zeolite and Seasalt in detoxing

25:40 How much water we would have to drink to have water

 be the only source of glyphosate in our bodies

27:45 Ways to heal the gut and elminate food allergies

28:20 Correction no carbs on GAPS for a short time


Learn more about glyphosate and how to protect yourself and detox from it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup


Keywords
glyphosateroundupdetoxing roundupglyphosate detoxing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket