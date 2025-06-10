BrightLearn - The Top 100 Healing Foods: 100 Foods to Relieve Common Ailments and Enhance Health by Paula Bartimeus

Host Bright Learn explores the healing power of everyday foods, drawing from Paula Bartimeus’ book "The Top 100 Healing Foods: 100 Foods to Relieve Common Ailments and Enhance Health," highlighting how natural foods like oats, tomatoes, garlic and turmeric can prevent and treat ailments while promoting overall health without harmful side effects.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.