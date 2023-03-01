BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | This Week with David Icke
DrTenpenny
DrTenpennyCheckmark Icon
199 views • 03/01/2023

Limited Release Episode. 24 HOURS to Watch
In this episode you will watch a unique interview between Dr T and David Icke, two of the people who have been predicting outcomes
and who havd been cancelled, attacked and shamed as conspiracy theorists for over 20 years. What happens now that those
predictions have come true and what do they predict will come next as they discuss:
-Universal Basic Income
-Frequency
-Low Vibrational Plan
-The Cloud
-Perception
-Ignorant "Elites"
-THEIR worship
-The web
-One unit

