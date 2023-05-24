BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOW NO. 97 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (May 10th, 2023)
The Agent For Truth
The Agent For Truth
40 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 05/24/2023

In this episode, Robert “Bob” Schulz, founder and chairman of the We The People Foundation For Constitution, describes his journey to a greater appreciation and understanding of state and federal constitutions. It is a detailed and fascinating story. In fact, if you watch this Show 97 prior to watching Show 96 Bob’s journey will have an even greater impact. If you’d prefer to watch Show 96 Parts 1 and 2, the links are here:

https://www.brighteon.com/ca4523ae-6186-404e-bd52-ee576da24c66

https://www.brighteon.com/92874ef8-76a2-445e-a7ed-35b8da939805

Bob will soon be providing free access to all of the evidence, testimony and overall efforts of the We The People organization over the past quarter of a century at
https://givemeliberty.org .

Keywords
irswe-the-peopleincome-taxformer-irs-agentbob-schulz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy