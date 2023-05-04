Christine Anderson Exposes the Truth About COVID: It Had Nothing to Do With Public Health"The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic societies into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and every one of us of our fundamental rights of freedom, democracy, the rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this," concluded @AndersonAfDMdEP.

"This whole COVID thing had never anything to do with public health. It never had anything to do with breaking waves. It always had to do with breaking people in order to make us a part of a mindless, malleable mass."

Hear from MEP Christine Anderson, Ryan Cole (MD), Robert Malone (MD), and other prominent voices at the International COVID Summit:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/fluoride-report-or-systematic-review-of-the-science-or-may-4-or-12-30pm-et/fluoride-report-systematic-review-of-the-science-may-4/