Sasha Latypova Interview - How Pfizer & The Department Of Defense Defrauded The Public

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!
In this interview, we are joined by former pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) executive, Sasha Latypova, who explains how the mRNA injections, products which are shown to be unsafe, continue to be on the market. Sasha has more than 25 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She has previously worked as an entrepreneur, an econometrician and as a clinical trials contractor for more than 60 pharmaceutical companies. Her clients included Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, AstraZeneca, GSK and others. Throughout her career, Sasha interacted with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators on behalf of her clients. She is also a former member of the Cardiovascular Safety Research Consortium.
Despite a successful career, Sasha is no longer part of the pharmaceutical industry and has spent the past three years investigating the fraud, corruption and crime of Big Pharma and its collaboration with governments around the world as it relates to COVID-19 and the mRNA injections. Her work can be found at her Substack.
Sasha discusses with Taylor Hudak why we are no longer in a world in which standard pharmaceutical practices and good manufacturing practices apply. Instead, Sasha says, we are in a strange dystopian state of "public health emergency."
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/sasha-latypova-interview-how-pfizer-department-of-defense-defrauded-public
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Support TLAV through Autonomy:
Join Autonomy: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/QZmKjVCA
Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research
Richard Grove’s Course: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/QZmKjVCA
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://tlavagabond.substack.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
#TLAVPirateStreams #TheLastAmericanVagabond #DrBhakdi
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”