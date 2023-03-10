Sasha Latypova Interview - How Pfizer & The Department Of Defense Defrauded The Public



TheLastAmericanVagabond





Streamed on: Mar 5, 5:15 pm EST

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!

In this interview, we are joined by former pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) executive, Sasha Latypova, who explains how the mRNA injections, products which are shown to be unsafe, continue to be on the market. Sasha has more than 25 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She has previously worked as an entrepreneur, an econometrician and as a clinical trials contractor for more than 60 pharmaceutical companies. Her clients included Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, AstraZeneca, GSK and others. Throughout her career, Sasha interacted with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators on behalf of her clients. She is also a former member of the Cardiovascular Safety Research Consortium.

Despite a successful career, Sasha is no longer part of the pharmaceutical industry and has spent the past three years investigating the fraud, corruption and crime of Big Pharma and its collaboration with governments around the world as it relates to COVID-19 and the mRNA injections. Her work can be found at her Substack.

Sasha discusses with Taylor Hudak why we are no longer in a world in which standard pharmaceutical practices and good manufacturing practices apply. Instead, Sasha says, we are in a strange dystopian state of "public health emergency."

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/sasha-latypova-interview-how-pfizer-department-of-defense-defrauded-public

Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?

Use our new P.O. box:

Ryan Cristian

1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146

Franklin, Tn 37064

Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:

https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav

Support TLAV through Autonomy:

Join Autonomy: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/QZmKjVCA

Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research

Richard Grove’s Course: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/QZmKjVCA

Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:

https://tlavagabond.substack.com/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/

https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond

https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond

Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah

Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b

Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff

Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp

Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:

http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867

#TLAVPirateStreams #TheLastAmericanVagabond #DrBhakdi

"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”